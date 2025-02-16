Fastbreak

Victor Wembanyama Tells Nikola Jokic What He Does Before Every NBA Game

Victor Wembanyama (Spurs) and Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) had a viral interaction.

Jan 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) greets Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before a game at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) greets Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before a game at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the NBA All-Star Game will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is only in his second season (but was named an All-Star).

Before the game, he had a viral interaction with Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) in the locker room.

Jokic: "You really brought a book?"

Wembanyma: "Yeah. I read a book before every game."

Many fans reacted to the clip.

@ornellismo: ""OMG he really thinks hes the best...""

@djovanovikj: "The camera pan to a disappointed Joker is pure comedy 😂😂"

@landonpaul0: "Jokic acting like don’t ride horses before games"

NBA
Jan 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

@caltara.z: "Pity there are no horses in the locker room for Joker to groom pre-game. 🙂🐎🃏🏀"

@dkalantari: "Jokic like who reads book before their 9-5 job 😂"

@dericktanglao: "He should’ve read the rules to the skills challenge yesterday 🤷🏻‍♂️"

@350_vq35: "Reading is like meditation. Helps to relax. There’s studies that shows that even just a few minutes of reading can reduce stress levels by a substantial amount. I respect him for doing that 🫡"

NBA
Jan 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) battle for position during an inbound pass in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Jokic has won the MVP award in three of the previous four seasons.

He went into the All-Star break with averages of 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range.

On the other hand, Wembanyama is expected to be one of the best players of the next decade.

The 21-year-old is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range.

