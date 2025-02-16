Victor Wembanyama Tells Nikola Jokic What He Does Before Every NBA Game
On Sunday night, the NBA All-Star Game will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is only in his second season (but was named an All-Star).
Before the game, he had a viral interaction with Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) in the locker room.
Jokic: "You really brought a book?"
Wembanyma: "Yeah. I read a book before every game."
Many fans reacted to the clip.
@ornellismo: ""OMG he really thinks hes the best...""
@djovanovikj: "The camera pan to a disappointed Joker is pure comedy 😂😂"
@landonpaul0: "Jokic acting like don’t ride horses before games"
@caltara.z: "Pity there are no horses in the locker room for Joker to groom pre-game. 🙂🐎🃏🏀"
@dkalantari: "Jokic like who reads book before their 9-5 job 😂"
@dericktanglao: "He should’ve read the rules to the skills challenge yesterday 🤷🏻♂️"
@350_vq35: "Reading is like meditation. Helps to relax. There’s studies that shows that even just a few minutes of reading can reduce stress levels by a substantial amount. I respect him for doing that 🫡"
Jokic has won the MVP award in three of the previous four seasons.
He went into the All-Star break with averages of 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range.
On the other hand, Wembanyama is expected to be one of the best players of the next decade.
The 21-year-old is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range.