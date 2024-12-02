Victor Wembanyama Throws Alley-Oop Pass In Spurs-Kings Game
On Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Sacramento Kings in California.
During the game, Victor Wembanyama threw a lob to Stephon Castle, who finished off the highlight with a dunk.
Via The San Antonio Spurs: "CP3 DEFENSE‼️
STEPH SLAM‼️"
For a player of his size to be able to do that on the fast break so effortlessly is part of what makes Wembanyama such an intriguing talent.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year had 24 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/12 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in his first 28 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Michael C. Wright: "Victor Wembanyama has scored 20-plus points in 8 straight games now, which is the second-longest streak of his career (10 straight 20-plus point games last January)."
On the other hand, Castle has been one of the best rookies from the 2024 NBA Draft.
He entered play with averages of 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.
The Spurs are 10-9 in their first 19 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
Following their showdown with the Kings, they will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
Meanwhile, the Kings are the 12th seed in the west with a 9-12 record in 21 games.
They will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host the Houston Rockets.