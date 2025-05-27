Victor Wembanyama Update Is Good News For San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama is coming off his second season in the NBA.
The All-Star center averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
However, he had his sophomore year cut short.
Via Spurs.com (on February 20: "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the All-Star Game in San Francisco. Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. The team will provide updates as appropriate."
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest on Wembanyama (via Pat McAfee).
Charania: "The Spurs, everything I hear, they fully expect him to be ready to go for the start of next season, for the start of training camp."
The Spurs finished the 2024-25 season as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.
During the middle of the season, they traded for former All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox.
Therefore, there is a lot of hope they can become a playoff team as soon as 2026.
Via Ballislife.com (on December 23): "Player of the Week Victor Wembanyama has 18 BLOCKS & 10 THREES over his last 2 games!
Wemby's Last 3 Games
26 PTS, 9 REB, 8 BLK (7 1st half), 6 3PT, 4 AST
30 PTS, 10 BLK, 7 REB, 4 3PT, 3 AST
42 PTS, 7 3PT, 6 REB, 5 AST, 4 BLK"