Victor Wembanyama's Windmill Dunk Went Viral In Spurs-Lakers Game
On Monday night, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
During the game, Victor Wembanyama had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "WEMBY. WINDMILL. WOAH. 🤯"
Wembanyama had 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 9/16 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in his first 28 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his big dunk (h/t ESPN's SportsCenter).
@jworldfs: "We all can do this on our mini hoop imagine how easy it was for him to"
@gervwittaspam: "he 7’4 that’s like a mini hoop to em"
@peytonshehan_: "He dunk like me playing on a mini hoop hanging off the door"
@lengsav13: "That’s me on my toddler’s court 😤"
Wembanyama came into the night with averages of 25.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 32 games.
He will likely make his first career NBA All-Star Game next month.
The Spurs entered play with an 18-19 record in 37 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and are 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Lakers, the Spurs will play their next game on Wednesday night when they return home to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in San Antonio, Texas.