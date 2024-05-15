Video Of Billie Eilish Went Viral At Pacers-Knicks Game
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Many celebrities are always seen sitting on the court at the world's most famous arena, and during the playoffs, there is a long list of notable people in attendance.
In the middle of Tuesday's game, nine-time Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish was recorded putting on a hat and saying hello to the camera.
The clip got a lot of views on social media.
There were over 5,000 likes and 380,000 impressions in less than 90 minutes.
Via The NBA: "Billie Eilish is at The Garden for Game 5! #NBACelebRow 🤩"
The Knicks won the game by a score of 121-91 to take 3-2 lead in the series.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson led the way with 44 points, four rebounds and seven assists while shooting 18/35 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Every game of the series has been won by the home team.
Game 6 will be on Friday evening in Indiana, and the Knicks will have a chance to end the series with a victory.
If the Pacers stay alive, Game 7 will be back at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics lead the Cavs 3-1 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Boston.
Last season, the Knicks lost to the Miami Heat in the second round, while the Pacers missed the playoffs.