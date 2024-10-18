Video Of Bronny James With LeBron Goes Viral During Lakers-Suns Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Phoenix Suns in Arizona for their fifth preseason game.
Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James was ruled out, but he is with the team on the bench.
During the game, he was seen giving pointers to his son (Bronny).
The clip got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "LeBron giving Bronny game 🙏
📺 LAL-PHX on TNT"
Many fans reacted.
@Web3verseAlpha: "It helps having one of the all time greats give you advice"
@KavanFlavius: "This is bigger than basketball, Bronny still got chores at home."
@Rosa_taxidriver: "Being a dad never stops 😮💨"
@Sunny083193: "I have a lot of respect for Lebron. He's a good dad man. I've said this b4 and I'll say it again. Even though I believe as many others do that Bronny doesn't deserve to be in the NBA, I hope he succeeds. Would be awesome to see!"
Bronny has gotten more attention than any other player to be selected with the 55th pick in the NBA Draft.
He has struggled in the preseason, but it's fair to assume that the 19-year-old will spend a lot of time in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.
Duane Rankin of azcentral added another video of LeBron on the bench.
Via Rankin: "LeBron James was talking to his son, Bronny, before going over to chat with Anthony Davis.
Suns down 14-13 as Booker nails 3, scores in transition after TyusJones steal."