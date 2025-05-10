Video Of Chicago Bulls Legend Derick Rose Goes Viral
Derrick Rose is one of the most popular players in NBA history.
The 2011 MVP spent last year playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.
He retried before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Recently, Rose was spotted walking in Chicago (he played seven years for the Bulls).
Via House of Highlights: "Gotta be a cool moment seeing D Rose in the city. 🙌🌹 (via @jodygtv)"
Many people commented on the clip.
@jayt_haro: "U can do that when the city got nothing but love for you 👏👏👏"
@imtyrone__: "It’s almost as if celebrities are also humans😳😳"
@alex1garciaa: "D rose protected by Chicago 🌹"
@americanopatriado: "That’s how you gotta do it. When I see celebs I dap em up, tell em appreciate them and keep it pushing. They don’t wanna be bothere"
@kevsodmg: "D Rose gotta be good everywhere 🙌"
@vin_e_dictive: "Nothing wrong with admiration of a athlete you’ve rooted for! A lot of debby downers in the comments 👎🏿"
Rose was the first pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Memphis by the Bulls.
He played 15 seasons for the Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks (in addition to the Bulls and Grizzlies).
His career averages were 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 723 games.
Via The Chicago Bulls on January 4: "OFFICIAL: The Bulls will retire Derrick Rose's number during the 2025-26 NBA season. No other player will ever wear the number 1 for the Chicago Bulls.
Number 1 will always be from Chicago."