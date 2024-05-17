Video Of Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Went Viral
Lonzo Ball has been unable to play in a game since the 2021-22 season after dealing with injuries.
Ball had been expected to be the point guard of the future for the Chicago Bulls, and he has gone 22-13 in the 35 games he has played for the franchise.
On Friday, Chris Johnson posted a video of Ball dunking a basketball.
Johnson captioned his post: "Another great week in the lab👌🏽@zo.. Fully locked 🔐 in#jushoop#juswin"
The clip is getting a lot of attention on X because seeing Ball look healthier gives hope that he could return to an NBA court soon.
The Chicago Bulls point guard has not played a competitive game of basketball since January 2022, after undergoing three surgeries to correct a knee problem."
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 regular season games.
Recently, Ball spoke about his health on his new podcast.
Ball: "It's coming a long. Week by week. It's improving, so that's all that I can ask for. It's still not where I want it to be. Out of 100, I'd probably say I'm about 70. Good enough to play, but can still get better I feel like. Still got a long summer ahead of me. Definitely looking forward to the future."