Video Of Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Went Viral
Lonzo Ball has been unable to play in a game since the 2021-22 season.
He finished that year (which was his first with the Chicago Bulls) with averages of 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Recently, a video went viral of Ball at a workout.
He looked to be moving well, which gave fans a lot of promise that he could return to form when he gets back on the court this season.
Via Chris Johnson: "Mastering reading the defense is a skill set that we implement daily @zo.. Game Situations & Game ReadsDetails- Pick & Roll Reads, Utilizing Screens without the ball, playing of the pivot #jushoop #juswin"
While Ball has dealt with injuries for two seasons, he is only 26, so he still has a lot of time to get back on track for the rest of his career.
Back in May, Ball seemed confident that he would be able to return to the court at the start of the 2024-25 season (h/t The WAE Show/NBACentral).
DMO: "Will you be in a Bulls jersey at the start of the 24 season?"
Ball: "Yes. I firmly believe that. That's the plan that I'm on and I haven't had any setbacks. I expect to play the first game."
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.