Video Of Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry Went Viral
Steph Curry is one of the most popular players in NBA history.
Over the summer, a lot of NBA players make appearances in Pro-am games (or just regular pickup basketball games).
Curry was recently spotted playing pickup at a Life Time Fitness in California.
A clip went viral where he did his infamous "Night Night" celebration.
The two-time MVP missed his first three-pointer and then got another attempt, where he knocked it down to win the game (h/t @jessicabrogan IG).
Via ClutchPoints: "Steph Curry hits the ‘Night Night’ celebration after hitting a three at an open run in Sacramento 😴"
Over the next few months, it would be no surprise to see other NBA superstars have viral highlights at gyms around the country.
At 36, Curry still remains among the ten best players in the league.
He finished this past season with outstanding averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The former Davidson star has led the Warriors to four NBA Championships (and six NBA Finals appearances) since the 2015 season.
He has spent his entire 15-year career with Golden State, and has career averages of 24.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range in 956 regular season games.
In addition, Curry has appeared in 147 NBA playoff games.
The Warriors finished the 2024 season with a 46-36 record and they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.