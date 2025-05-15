Fastbreak

Video Of Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Goes Viral Before Celtics Game

New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing was in attendance at Game 5.

May 18, 1997; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Knicks center Patrick Ewing (33) reacts on the court against the Miami Heat during the the first round of the 1997 NBA Playoffs at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images
Patrick Ewing is seen by many as the best New York Knicks player of all time.

The Basketball Hall of Famer is currently an ambassador for the franchise.

Before Game 5 against the Boston Celtics, a clip of Ewing walking into TD Garden got a lot of views on social media.

Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "3️⃣3️⃣ IN THE BUILDING.

Patrick Ewing arrives for Knicks-Celtics Game 5!"

Many fans commented on the clip.

@BigEddie85: "Ewing look like he about to drop a triple double tonight."

@LuckyLefty_: "U playing center today buddy"

@DylanLandonLive: "I love his new career as social media icon"

@SleeperMets: "LETS GO KNICKS‼️"

@FanaticShea: "Thibs about to play ewing 48 mins and let him cook"

@KnicksCentral: "Good luck charm"

@EnglanderBen: "They are posting this like he is playing"

@sawdustcaesar48: "Let’s suit up Patrick"

The Knicks came into the night with a 3-1 lead in the series, but they ended up losing by a score of 127-102.

They shot just 35.8% from the field and had ten less assists than the Celtics.

Game 6 of the series will be on Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Via Sean Grande: "The Celtics are 16-16 in franchise history when facing elimination on the road.

But they've won five straight going back to the Tatum game in Milwaukee three years ago.

The Knicks have eliminated Boston four times (1972, 1973, 1990, 2013), but never at Madison Square Garden."

As for Ewing, he helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals twice.

