Video Of Lance Stephenson And Roy Hibbert Went Viral At Knicks-Pacers Game
On Friday evening, the Indiana Pacers hosted the New York Knicks in Indianapolis for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The Pacers won by a score of 111-106, so the series is now 2-1 (still in favor of the Knicks).
Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 35 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/26 from the field and 6/16 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the big win, Pacers legends Lance Stephenson and Roy Hibbert were seen celebrating in the crowd, and the video got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Lance Stephenson and Roy Hibbert link up after our Game 3 win 🤝"
Stephenson had three stints with the Pacers, and was teammates with Hibbert for three seasons.
In that span, the Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals twice, and had one of the most talented rosters in the league that also featured Paul George and George Hill.
The Pacers are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo was still on the roster.
If they are able to beat the Knicks, the Pacers will be in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time (since Hibbert and Stephenson's era).
Game 4 will be on Monday evening (also in Indiana).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Conference Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.