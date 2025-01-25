Video Of Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler In Public Argument Goes Viral
On Sunday night, the Miami Heat will be in Brooklyn to play the Nets at Barclays Center.
However, they are without Jimmy Butler, who has been ruled out due to his current suspension from the team.
Via The Miami Heat on Wednesday: "Miami HEAT Statement on Jimmy Butler:
We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee."
Before the game, a video of Jimmy Butler went viral on social media.
Via ONLY in DADE (on Friday): "Moments ago, Jimmy Butler gets into heated altercation at the Reserve Padel Club"
Many fans reacted to the clip.
@SMIFF_FOM: "How you gone quit on the team and still move around the city freely lol"
@david_kenah: "Is anybody still team Jimmy to have went all realized that maybe Pat Riley had a point?"
@Neilsimpson111: "Glad some Heat fans doing there right thing and letting that quitter hear it"
@_itssunni: "fans think because you make a couple millions putting a ball in the hoop that absolves them of having to treat you like a human being."
Butler is in his sixth season playing for the Heat.
He is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The Heat are 21-22 in 43 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.