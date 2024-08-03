Video Of NBA Star Steph Curry Dunking Went Viral
Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) are currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Friday evening, Team USA posted a video of Edwards and Curry dunking.
Curry threw down a dunk, and Edwards followed up with one of his own.
After Edwards finished, Curry said, "Mine looked the same!"
Many fans reacted to the clip on social media.
Via @thaofficialkat: "Imagine Steph was like Ja morant athletic 😭😭"
Via @Curry4daW: "They wuda been such great running mates"
Via @lifeaseverest: "Steph 😂😂😂"
Via @SAyrapetyanNYL: "Who knew Steph had this level of a sense of humor. 🤣"
Curry and Edwards have helped Team USA go a perfect 2-0 in their first two games of the tournament.
Most recently, they defeated South Sudan by a score of 103-86.
Edwards finished with 13 points, one rebound, two assists and three steals while shooting 4/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 17 minutes off the bench.
Curry had three points, one rebound and four assists.
However, he shot just 1/9 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range.
Team USA will play their next game on Saturday morning when they face off against Puerto Rico.
Edwards and Curry are both playing in their first Olympics.
Last season, Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.
Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range.