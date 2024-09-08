Video Of NBA Stars Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Went Viral
Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are one of the best duos in NBA history.
However, after 13 seasons of being teammates, Thompson decided to leave the Golden State Warriors to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
Thompson and Curry were both at Sunday's WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty.
This was the first time the two were spotted together in public following Thompson's departure.
Via The WNBA: "Steph's "ew" at Klay chillin' with Dereck Lively 😂
All in good fun as the former teammates enjoy the game
Aces-Liberty | ESPN 📺"
Thompson is coming off a year where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
While he is no longer the All-Star player he once was, Thompson is still expected to be a huge addition to the Mavs (and significant loss for the Warriors).
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen said hey to Klay & Claressa Shields today while watching some @WNBA hoops in New York 👋"
As for Curry, he still remains an MVP candidate at 36.
The superstar guard finished the season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via The NBA: "Klay Thompson with his new teammate Dereck Lively II…
Steph had some jokes! 🤣
📺 Aces-Liberty | ESPN"
Thompson and Curry have led the Warriors to four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.