Video Of Phoenix Suns Star Kevin Durant Went Viral
Kevin Durant has cemented himself as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history.
Therefore, whatever he does gets a lot of attention.
Recently, a video of Durant went viral on social media.
The two-time NBA Champion was seen pretending to work on his jump shot while in a nightclub (h/t @2swiftttt).
Via ClutchPoints: "Kevin Durant working on his jumpshot in the club 😅"
Many fans reacted to the video.
Via @ogkrampus_: "For the love of the game 😂😂😂 na this crazy af like he at the line"
Via Howiej23: "Comical, but at the same time, you got to respect it"
Via IDontSingh1: "KD just like me I be doing this on a daily basis thinking I’m gonna make a Game 7 shot 😂"
Durant is coming off another outstanding regular season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Suns were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they got a swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Considering the Suns had Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, the season was a massive disappointment.
In addition to the Suns, Durant has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
The 2014 MVP was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Texas.