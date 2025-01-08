Video Of Steph Curry's Frustration Goes Viral In Heat-Warriors Game
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Miami Heat (at home) by a score of 114-98.
During the game, two-time MVP Steph Curry was seen hitting a chair in frustration.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Steph was visibly upset last night during the Warriors loss and Steve Kerr says he can see it too 😮"
Curry finished the loss with 31 points, seven rebounds, one steal and two blocks while shooting 11/22 from the field and 8/17 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the clip.
@mrxxlxiang: "KD Lebron Steph's team all struggling 😢😢 I can only dream about them three on the same NBA team"
@tywar31: "I’m upset too, dude has done so much and this team consistently doesn’t not bring 100%"
@beemind44: "Im a laker fan! I vote to send lebron to GSW to help steph! We will get draft kuminga and picks in return 😏"
@willharrisproductions: "It was a hell of a run for our old legends. It’s a young guy’s league now."
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 18-18 in their first 36 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They will now begin a road trip thats opens up with the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night in Michigan.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry just looked generally exasperated tonight as the Warriors continually tried and failed to come back against a Heat team that played into double OT last night. Here’s a wandering, frustrated Curry after subbing out for final time."
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with the Warriors).
They have won four titles since 2015.