Fastbreak

Viral Jordan Poole Video Leaves Golden State Warriors Fans Begging For His Return

Jordan Poole was at the Golden State Valkyries game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 22, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) greets former teammate Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole following their game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) greets former teammate Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole following their game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Jordan Poole was once among the most popular players on the Golden State Warriors.

He got traded during the summer of 2023 and has spent the last two seasons playing for the Washington Wizards.

Jordan Poole
Apr 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Poole was in attendance at the WNBA game between the Golden State Valkyries and Washington Mystics (in San Francisco).

Via 95.7 The Game: "Jordan Poole is sitting courtside at Chase Center for the Valkyries-Mystics game 👏"

Many fans commented on the photos (and clip) of Poole at the game.

@jinthirty: "time to bring him back"

@__tooblessed__: "Miss that man 🥺"

@candiebase: "He's tired of tanking. He wants to come back"

@ChefTij: "BRING HIM BACK MIKE"

@babyfacedubs: "I miss him"

@KevonReed1: "Come back home brutha"

NBA
Dec 22, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) greets former teammate Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole following their game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

@annnva_: "COME HOME 💔💔💔"

@GoIdenState: "We gotta find a way to bring him back"

@A_Riggo24: "I’m not joking, I would sign and trade Kuminga for Jordan Poole."

@BayAreaTrev: "I miss him so much"

NBA
Jan 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) chats with Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) after the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Poole is coming off a season where he averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.

However, the Wizards have been unable to make the NBA playoffs in either of his two seasons with the franchise.

Via Real Sports: "Jordan Poole is the youngest Wizards player to record 45 PTS & 5 AST since John Wall (2013)."

Poole spent the first four years of his career with Golden State.

He helped lead the franchise to the 2022 title.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.