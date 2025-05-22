Viral Jordan Poole Video Leaves Golden State Warriors Fans Begging For His Return
Jordan Poole was once among the most popular players on the Golden State Warriors.
He got traded during the summer of 2023 and has spent the last two seasons playing for the Washington Wizards.
On Wednesday, Poole was in attendance at the WNBA game between the Golden State Valkyries and Washington Mystics (in San Francisco).
Via 95.7 The Game: "Jordan Poole is sitting courtside at Chase Center for the Valkyries-Mystics game 👏"
Many fans commented on the photos (and clip) of Poole at the game.
@jinthirty: "time to bring him back"
@__tooblessed__: "Miss that man 🥺"
@candiebase: "He's tired of tanking. He wants to come back"
@ChefTij: "BRING HIM BACK MIKE"
@babyfacedubs: "I miss him"
@KevonReed1: "Come back home brutha"
@annnva_: "COME HOME 💔💔💔"
@GoIdenState: "We gotta find a way to bring him back"
@A_Riggo24: "I’m not joking, I would sign and trade Kuminga for Jordan Poole."
@BayAreaTrev: "I miss him so much"
Poole is coming off a season where he averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.
However, the Wizards have been unable to make the NBA playoffs in either of his two seasons with the franchise.
Via Real Sports: "Jordan Poole is the youngest Wizards player to record 45 PTS & 5 AST since John Wall (2013)."
Poole spent the first four years of his career with Golden State.
He helped lead the franchise to the 2022 title.