Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Makes Surprising Jimmy Butler Statement After Big Trade
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 120-112.
However, the bigger news was that the Warriors officially announced their trade with the Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler.
Before the game, head coach Steve Kerr made an honest statement about Butler.
Kerr (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic): "I don’t know Jimmy. I've never actually spoken with him. I know from watching him that he is a big time pressure player, postseason player. So that would fit well in our locker room."
Considering Butler has been in the NBA for 14 seasons, it's surprising that the two have never spoken.
The Warriors have had a tough season, as they fell to 25-26 in 51 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Lakers, they will visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at the United Center.
If the season ended on Friday, they would not currently be a play-in tournament team.
That said, the Warriors are just 1.5 games back of the Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed (and 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for sixth).
Via The Golden State Warriors: "No. 10
Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors"
Butler has made six NBA All-Star Games over his career, and he helped the Heat reach the Finals twice in five years.
He is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shootng 54.0% from the field in 25 games.