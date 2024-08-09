Draymond Green's Honest Quote About Caitlin Clark Went Viral
The WNBA season is currently on pause while the 2024 Olympics are taking place in Paris.
Earlier in the year, there was a lot of discussion around the fact that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was not selected to play for Team USA.
Recently, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke about Clark (via his podcast The Draymond Green Show, h/t The Volume and ClutchPoints).
Green: "I think Caitlin Clark should have been on the USA Team. It's great for the brand. We talk brand any other time, let's not act like it doesn't matter now. If you think about what the 1992 Barcelona Dream Team did for the brand of basketball. The W are still in those phases of the NBA. The W is there, so it must be about spreading this globally and she's the biggest global star in women's basketball... I think A'ja Wilson is gonna be the GOAT. Just from a pure branding and marketing standpoint, Caitlin's the biggest."
Clark was the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft after a legendary three-year run with Iowa.
She is currently averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 26 games.
However, the Fever are just 11-15 through their first 26 games.
Without Clark, Team USA is doing just fine.
They are a perfect 5-0 through the tournament.
Via USA Basketball: "The 🇺🇸 #USABWNT will play for an 8th straight Olympic gold medal!"