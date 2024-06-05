Draymond Green Predicts Winner Of Mavs-Celtics NBA Finals
On June 6, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Massachusetts.
Before the series begins, four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green made his prediction (via The Draymond Green Show).
Green believes the Mavs will win in six games.
Green: "I just ultimately think Dallas is going to get the job done. They're on a magical run, they got all the pieces."
The Mavs are in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki led them to the title over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
They have done an excellent job of building around Luka Doncic.
The most significant addition was the trade that landed them Kyrie Irving last season.
Irving is in the middle of one of the most impressive stretches of his 13-year career.
He is currently averaging 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range through the first 17 games of the 2024 playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Celtics are in the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season.
As for Green, he has played 12 seasons in the NBA (all with Golden State).
The 2017 Defensive Player of The Year has helped lead them to six NBA Finals appearances (and four titles) since 2015.