Draymond Green Reacts To Joel Embiid's Viral Post On X
During Game 3 of the NBA Finals (on Wednesday), Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a post on X that got a lot of attention.
His post had over 42,000 likes and 5.3 million impressions in less than 24 hours.
Embiid wrote: "Did the bucks give them the championship?"
Embiid was referencing the fact that the Bucks traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers, who then sent him to the Celtics (over the offseason).
In the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green reacted to Embiid's post (h/t The Volume).
Green: "The answer to Joel's question is yes, they actually did. Because they traded Jrue away, I just think even in that trade, you gotta find and do all you can to keep Jrue. Because Jrue can guard bigger, Jrue can play off the ball or on the ball; there's no fit mismatch with Jrue and Dame. I don't think Portland was hell-bent on getting Jrue Holiday."
Holiday has been outstanding for Boston, and he is averaging 13.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range through the first 17 games of the 2024 playoffs.
The Celtics won Game 3 by a score of 106-99 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.
Holiday finished with nine points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 4/9 from the field.
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening in Dallas.