Draymond Green Reacts To Derrick Rose News

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reacted to Derrick Rose announcing his retirement.

Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Derrick Rose finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest in 24 games for the Memphis Grizzlies.

After 15 years playing in the NBA, the 2011 MVP officially announced that he is retiring in an Instagram post on Thursday.

There were over 978,000 likes and 32,000 comments in one day.

Many current and former NBA players have wished Rose well in his retirement.

One person who reacted was Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Green (via his Instagram story): "A GENERAL! SALUTE 💫"

Green and Rose faced off 13 times over their careers.

In those matchups, Green had a 10-3 record.

December 10, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose (25) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Green is not known for his scoring, but the only time he ever scored 30+ points in a regular season game was against Rose and the Chicago Bulls on December 6, 2014 (h/t StatMuse).

The four-time NBA Champion put up 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks while shooting 11/20 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 41 minutes (the Warriors won by a score of 112-102).

Dec 6, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (center) attempts to drive between Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (left) and forward Draymond Green (right) during the second half at the United Center. The Warriors won 112-102. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images / Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

As for Rose, the three-time NBA All-Star also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers (in addition to the Grizzlies and Bulls).

He finished with career averages of 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 723 regular season games.

The 35-year-old also appeared in 52 NBA playoff games.

