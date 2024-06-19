Draymond Green Reveals Phone Call With Jayson Tatum After Celtics Beat Mavs
On Monday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics won the NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
Tatum won his first career title, and he finished the game with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field in 45 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Draymond Green (via The Draymond Green Show) revealed that he spoke to Tatum on the phone.
Green: "I called him the other day. He had the trophy. Smiling ear to ear. He's just holding the trophy, and he said to me, 'I don't know what I thought this was going to feel like, but whatever I thought, it's way better.'
Tatum was in the NBA Finals for the second time in his career.
The Celtics lost to Green and the Warriors in 2022 (in six games).
Tatum finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Celtics were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
As for Green, the four-time NBA Champion finished the regular season with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.
However, the Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.