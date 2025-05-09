Fastbreak

Warriors Legend Monta Ellis Makes Feelings Clear About Steph Curry

Monta Ellis spoke about his former Golden State Warriors co-star.

January 21, 2011; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (center, facing) celebrates with shooting guard Monta Ellis (8) as Sacramento Kings small forward Donte Greene (far left) walks off the court during a timeout in the fourth quarter at ORACLE Arena. The Warriors defeated the Kings 119-112. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Monta Ellis is one of the most popular players in Golden State Warriors history.

Ellis spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the franchise.

For part of three years, he was teammates with future Hall of Famer Steph Curry.

In a recent interview with Out The Mud Podcast, Ellis opened up about Curry.

Ellis: "I knew he worked hard. He definitely would pay attention and the things that I was doing, he paid a whole lot of attention to it and he put that in his game... Did I know he was gonna be that? Nah. He did work hard though... Now seeing it, I'm not surprised... He came in small, once he figured out how to be able to get strong and take physicality, that's when his career changed."

Curry struggled with injuries over the first three years of his career.

He didn't hit All-Star status until his fifth year.

Following his run with the Warriors, Ellis was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

He also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers over 12 NBA seasons.

Even though Ellis never made an NBA All-Star Game, he had career averages of 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 833 games.

February 12, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Monta Ellis (8) smiles after guard Stephen Curry (not pictured) scored a basket while being fouled against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at ORACLE Arena. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 106-97. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Curry went on to have one of the best NBA careers of all time.

The Warriors clearly made the right choice to keep him (over Ellis).

