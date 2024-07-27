Draymond Green Opens Up About When He Plans To Retire
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is one of the best players in NBA history.
Whenever he decides to retire, he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and remembered for playing a significant role in one of the best dynasties in sports history.
Despite turning 34 in March, Green is still a productive player who finished this past season with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Recently, Green made an appearance on Jeff Teague's Club 520 Podcast.
He revealed an interesting tidbit about his NBA future.
Via Bleacher Report: "Draymond Green says he only has about two more NBA seasons left in him 👀"
Green has two more seasons left on his contract before he will have to decide on a $27.7 million player option for the 2026-27 season.
The former Michigan State star was initially the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and will go down among the best second-round picks of all time.
His career averages are 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 813 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 157 NBA playoff games and helped Golden State win four titles (and reach the Finals six times).
The Warriors are coming off a season where they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.