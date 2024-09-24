Warriors Reportedly Release Talented 3-Point Shooter In Surprising Roster Move
UPDATE: Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported more details.
Via Slater: "The Warriors are signing Quinten Post (52nd pick) to a two-way contract ahead of training camp, per source. He's a stretch center. To make room, they're waiving Daeqwon Plowden. They still intend to bring Plowden to camp to compete for a two-way spot."
Daeqwon Plowden is coming off a year where he played in the G League for the Osceola Magic.
He finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range 33 games (nine starts).
Over the offseason, Plowden signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors.
However, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Warriors will now waive Plowden.
Via Scotto: "The Golden State Warriors have waived two-way guard Daeqwon Plowden, league sources told @hoopshype. Plowden averaged 14.6 points and shot 39.6% from 3-point range in eight Summer League games combined in Las Vegas and California for the Warriors."
The move left some Warriors fans surprised.
Via @gswcba: "Wow, this is confounding. Plowden more than earned his spot in Summer League with outstanding play.
This does finally open up a two-way spot to sign Quinten Post into (alongside Beekman and Spencer).
Plowden likely heads to the Hawks who acquired his G League rights recently."
Via BayAreaTrev: "Wow, I’m a big fan of Plowden’s game. Guess Quinten Post takes his spot on a two-way deal."
Via @Hollie_415: "You serious? Must be some politics going on. No way Beekman deserves that slot over Plowden"
Via @gswcowboy: "um,i'm so confused"
Via @terryworst: "Why not just waive Pat Spencer and sign Post?
The obsession with guards is annoying🤦🏾♂️"
The Warriors will play their first game of the season on October 23 when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.