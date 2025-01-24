Warriors Rookie Reveals Steph Curry Drove Him Home At 2:30 AM After Uber Troubles
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 131-106 (at home).
One of the biggest reasons for their win was the play of rookie Quinten Post.
The former Boston College star finished with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 5/10 from the three-point range in 20 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Post shared a story about Steph Curry (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic).
Post: "A few months ago. I hadn't even touched the court yet. We came home from a long road trip... It was like 2:30 at night. We were at the airport. I'm trying to get an Uber to go home, but the Uber service isn't working... At 2:30 at night... Steph's like I got you. He drove me home... That just shows you who he is as a person."
Post will likely see a lot more time on the court after his showing against the Bulls.
The 24-year-old is averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 11 G League Tip-Off Tournament games.
With the win, the Warriors are now 22-22 in 44 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
At home, the Warriors have gone 12-11 in 23 games at the Chase Center in San Francisco.