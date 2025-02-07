Warriors Star Draymond Green Makes Bold 5-Word Statement On Jimmy Butler Trade
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Lakers (in Los Angeles) by a score of 120-112.
Jimmy Butler (who did not play in the game) was with the team for the first time.
After the game, Draymond Green was asked about the trade that sent Butler (via the Miami Heat) to the Warriors.
Green (via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk): "It’ll be the perfect fit."
Green finished Thursday's loss with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/7 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 33 minutes.
He was also asked about Mike Dunleavy's decision to make the deal.
Green (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic): "He made a move for us that helps us, and so it's on us to now go make him right."
With the loss to the Lakers, the Warriors dropped to 25-26 in 51 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and are 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Lakers, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Chicago Bulls.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Jimmy Butler to the Warriors trade is now official. He will wear #10. Latest word is that Saturday in Chicago is the likely night of his debut."
Butler is in his 14th NBA season.
He had been with the Heat for part of six years (and led them to the NBA Finals twice).