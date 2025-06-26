Warriors Star Draymond Green Reacts To Kevin Durant Trade
Earlier this week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets had agreed to a blockbuster trade.
As part of the deal, future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant is headed to the Rockets.
Via Legion Hoops: "FULL TRADE DETAILS:
Rockets receive:
Kevin Durant
Suns receive:
Jalen Green
Dillon Brooks
2025 No. 10 pick
5 second-round picks"
One person who reacted to the news was Durant's former teammate (and current Golden State Warriors star) Draymond Green.
Green (via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis): "Any time you can add a Kevin Durant, it's an upgrade. I don't care who you are as a team... It's KD. You add him to the roster, your roster is better... I think when I look at this, it's an upgrade. KD has his familiarity with Ime Udoka as a coach... This team did the least gutting of a roster that a team may have had to do to make an upgrade."
Durant still remains an elite forward at nearly 37.
He finished his final year with the Suns averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Suns’ offseason thus far:
In: Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Mark Williams, Khaman Maluach, five 2nd-round picks
Out: Kevin Durant, Vasa Micic, No. 29 pick, 2029 least favorable 1st
Phoenix is very active in trade talks right now as they strategize to overhaul their roster."