Warriors Star Draymond Green Reveals NBA Player He Would Want To Play With
Draymond Green is one of the best players in NBA history.
He has helped lead the Golden State Warriors to four titles and played on teams that have also featured Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and other future Hall of Famers.
Recently, Green was asked who the one NBA player is that he would want to play with (h/t ESPN).
Reporter: "Is there any player that you haven't played with in your career that you would want to play with?"
Green: "LeBron."
Green has been notably friends with James, but they have also gone against each other in the NBA Finals four times.
Both players have extremely high basketball IQs that would make them intriguing teammates.
That said, this late in both of their careers, it's unlikely they will ever get the chance to play on the same NBA team.
Green has spent his entire 12-year career with the Warriors.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.
However, the Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.
Meanwhile, James is coming off his sixth season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The four-time NBA Champion finished the year with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.
After beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.