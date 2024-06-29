Warriors Star Draymond Green Reveals Winner Of NBA Draft
On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves made a trade with the San Antonio Spurs to land the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
They used the selection on former Kentucky star Rob Dillingham.
Draymond Green (on The Draymond Green Show) revealed that he thinks the Timberwolves won the NBA Draft (h/t The Volume).
Green: "Who won the draft to me was the Minnesota Timberwolves. The reason the Minnesota Timberwolves won the draft is because they drafted their point guard of the future in Rob Dillingham, who I think is a very special player."
Dillingham played one season of college basketball for the Wildcats.
He finished his freshman year with averages of 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Coming out of high school, Dillingham was ranked by ESPN as the 15th-best player in the class of 2023.
The Timberwolves are already among the best teams in the NBA, so he will have a chance to play a role on a contender.
Last season, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
As for Green, the future Hall of Famer is coming off his 12th season in the NBA (all with the Golden State Warriors).
He finished the year with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.