Warriors Star Steph Curry Reacts To Draymond Green News
Draymond Green is coming off another strong season for the Golden State Warriors.
While he did not win the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the NBA announced that Green won the 2024-25 Hustle Award.
Via NBA Communications: "Golden State Warriors forward-center Draymond Green is the winner of the 2024-25 NBA Hustle Award.
The award honors a player who makes the effort plays that do not often appear in the box score but help determine team success."
After the news, Curry made a post to his Instagram story for Green.
Curry: "Respect @money23green 🙌🏽 definitely my DPOY too but see you on 1st team"
Green finished the regular season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.
He won the Defensive Player of The Year Award in 2017.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Draymond Green is the first-ever winner of the NBA Hustle Award to rank in the top 40 in all nine hustle categories used to determine the winner."
Green will go down among the best second-round picks in NBA history.
He has spent all 13 years with Golden State (and helped them win four titles).
Via StatMuse: "Draymond Green in 13 seasons:
— 4x Champ
— 4x All-Star
— 2x All-NBA
— 8x All-Defense
— DPOY
and now, NBA Hustle Award winner."
The Warriors are currently in the middle of a first-round playoff series with the Houston Rockets.