Steph Curry And Bam Adebayo Connect For Huge Highlight In USA-France Game
On Saturday afternoon, Team USA is facing off against France at the 2024 Olympics in Paris for a chance to win their fifth straight Gold medal.
During the first half, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo connected for a huge highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Curry brought the ball up the court, drove to the basket and found Adebayo, who finished off the play with a dunk.
BAM ADEBAYO TWO-HAND SLAM WITH AUTHORITY.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, Curry had 12 points, one rebound, five assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the three-point range.
Adebayo had two points and one rebound while shooting 1/1 from the field.
Curry probes the baseline... finds BAM for the SLAM!

This is Adebayo's second time competing in the Olympics.
He helped lead Team USA to a Gold medal in 2020.
As for Curry, this is his first time competing in an Olympics.
The future Hall of Famer has four NBA Championships, two MVPs and one Finals MVP.
Therefore, a Gold medal is the only thing missing from his long list of accolades.
Curry is coming off an incredible game where he had 36 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 9/14 from the three-point range in 33 minutes.