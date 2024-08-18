Steph Curry Reacts To De'Aaron Fox's Instagram Post
De'Aaron Fox is one of the most exciting point guards in the NBA.
The former Kentucky star has just started to hit the prime of his career at 26.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Sunday, Fox revealed the huge personal news that he has welcomed his second child into the world.
Fox captioned his Instagram post: "8/7/24
My California Golden Poppy💝🌼"
Many players around the NBA congratuled Fox in the comments.
One person who left a comment was Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
His comment had over 300 likes in one hour.
Curry wrote: "Congrats bro!!"
Curry recently welcomed his fourth child earlier this offseason.
Via Curry on May 11: "Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful! Caius Chai 5/11/24"
On the court, Curry and Fox have faced off in the postseason in each of the previous two years.
Back in 2023, the Warriors and Kings played an exciting first round NBA playoff series (the Warriors won in seven games).
Last season, the Kings defeated the Warriors in the play-in tournament.
Curry finished this past year with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.