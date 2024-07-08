Steph Curry Reveals LeBron James Invited Him To His House During Rookie Season
Steph Curry and LeBron James have been the two most popular superstars in the NBA for the last decade.
They have also had four battles against each other in the NBA Finals.
That said, the two are now teammates on Team USA.
Curry recently did an interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports and was asked about being teammates with James.
Curry: "Having Bron as a teammate is surreal. You've had so many battles back and forth, you admire his game, you know what he's about and to see the work up close and personal every day, to see how he prepares, how he talks in practice, I've never had that vantage point of him. Just excited to see how our games complement each other and build that chemistry that's gonna help lead this team."
Goodwill also asked about Curry's relationship with James.
Curry revealed that he was invited to James' house during his rookie season.
Curry: "He invited me over his house my rookie year before we played Cleveland. When he was in Akron."
Even at 36, Curry was still an elite player last season.
The two-time MVP averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Meanwhile, James (39) averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Curry is 29-23 in 52 matchups with James.