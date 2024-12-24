Steph Curry Ties NBA Legend Isiah Thomas On All-Time List
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Indiana Pacers at the Chase Center.
Steph Curry is playing in his 979th career game, which ties Taj Gibson and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas for 173rd on the NBA's all-time regular season games played list.
Thomas is one of the best point guards in NBA history (as is Curry), which makes the accomplishment notable.
Curry is still one of the best players in the NBA at 36.
The two-time MVP came into Monday's showdown with averages of 22.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.
As for Thomas, the Detroit Pistons legend played 13 seasons in the NBA.
He won two NBA Championships (and 12 All-Star Game).
His career averages were 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 979 games.
As for the Warriors, they entered the night with a 15-12 record in 27 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
Curry has led the franchise to four titles since the 2015 season (most recently winning in 2022).
However, they are coming off a season where they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Following the Pacers, the Warriors will resume action on Christmas when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center.