Steph Curry Ties NBA Legend Isiah Thomas On All-Time List

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moved up on the NBA's all-time games played list.

Oct 23, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball during the second half against the Portland Trailblazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball during the second half against the Portland Trailblazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Indiana Pacers at the Chase Center.

Steph Curry is playing in his 979th career game, which ties Taj Gibson and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas for 173rd on the NBA's all-time regular season games played list.

Thomas is one of the best point guards in NBA history (as is Curry), which makes the accomplishment notable.

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Curry is still one of the best players in the NBA at 36.

The two-time MVP came into Monday's showdown with averages of 22.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.

As for Thomas, the Detroit Pistons legend played 13 seasons in the NBA.

He won two NBA Championships (and 12 All-Star Game).

His career averages were 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 979 games.

06/10/1990; Portland, Oregon USA; Pistons'' Isiah Thomas looks to pass the ball during game three of the 1990 NBA Finals at The Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Craig Porter -Detroit Free Press / Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services LLC

As for the Warriors, they entered the night with a 15-12 record in 27 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Curry has led the franchise to four titles since the 2015 season (most recently winning in 2022).

However, they are coming off a season where they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Feb 15, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr talk on the sideline during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Following the Pacers, the Warriors will resume action on Christmas when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center.

