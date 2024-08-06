Steph Curry Reacts To Kevin Durant Making History
On Tuesday, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant achieved an incredible accomplishment.
He has now scored more points than any player in Team USA Basketball history.
Via USA Basketball Communications: "Kevin Durant, with his 6th point against Brazil at the 3:06 mark of the third quarter, passed Lisa Leslie for most points (488) by an American, male or female, at the Olympic Games."
Team USA defeated Brazil by a score of 122-87.
Durant finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field in 21 minutes of playing time.
Thousands of people reacted to the news on social media.
One person who sent out a message to Durant was his Team USA teammate Steph Curry.
Curry (via his Instagram story): "Congrats slim!!!"
Curry and Durant were teammates on the Golden State Warriors for three seasons.
In that span, they reached the NBA Finals all three times and won two titles.
This is their first time playing together on Team USA.
Curry is competing in the Olympics for the first time in his legendary career.
He has gotten off to a slow to the tournament and finished Tuesday's game with seven points and one rebound while shooting 2/3 from the field in 17 minutes of playing time.
This is Durant's fourth time competing in the Olympics.
He has won three Gold medals (in 2012, 2016 and 2020).
Via USA Basketball: "From London 2012 to Paris 2024 & all the buckets in between, congratulations KD!
The new U.S. Olympic scoring leader."