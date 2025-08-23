Was Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Wrong About Lonzo Ball?
Lonzo Ball was once among the best prospects in recent basketball history.
The former UCLA star had been as a point guard with comparisons to Jason Kidd coming out of college.
Via ESPN Stats & Info (on March 5, 2017): "Lonzo Ball: 12 points, 14 assists - most assists by a UCLA player since Darren Collison had 15 in February 2007"
Following his freshman season with the Bruins (where they made the Sweet 16), Ball was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
At the time, Magic Johnson (who ran the Lakers) was able to draft the player who could be the future face of their franchise (and who was also from Los Angeles).
That said, the Lakers passed on Jayson Tatum (who was the third pick by the Boston Celtics).
In addition, the Sacramento Kings were able to select De'Aaron Fox with the fifth pick.
At the time, Ball was celebrated as being the savior for the Lakers.
However, it's very clear that Tatum and Fox became a lot better in the NBA.
It's easy to look back and say that Johnson should have made a better choice, but the franchise also went in a drastically different direction when they signed LeBron James (and later traded for Anthony Davis).
Therefore, it's also possible (maybe likely) that Tatum or Fox would have been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the deal to land Davis in the summer of 2019.
Johnson stepped down from his role during the regular season (in 2019).