Was Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Wrong About Lonzo Ball?

[Jayson Tatum’s] agent didn’t want him to work out for [the Lakers]…because we already had too many forwards



Magic Johnson, Lakers Pres. of Basketball Operations (Feb. 2017–Apr. 2019), tells @JumpShot8 and @TermineRadio why LA didn’t draft Jayson Tatum with the 2nd overall pick pic.twitter.com/SYQjOF3854