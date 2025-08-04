Washington Wizards Announce Release Of Player
Jaylen Martin spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.
He finished the year with averages of 4.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 16 games.
On Monday, the Wizards announced that they had waived Martin.
Via Wizards PR: "The Washington Wizards have requested waivers on guard Jaylen Martin."
Martin had his best game of the season on March 29 (with the Wizards) when he put up 13 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 5/10 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever: "The Wizards have waived Jaylen Martin, who was on a two-way contract. Martin appeared in 13 games for the Wizards last season.
Washington now has one open two-way spot. The other two are occupied by Tristan Vukcevic and Jamir Watkins."
Martin has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
He averaged 14.0 points per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field in 20 games (12 starts) last season.
Via SleeperWizards: "In stateside news, the #Wizards have waived two-way guard Jaylen Martin, a 21-year-old who played in 13 games last year for Washington, averaging 5.8 PPG and 3.4 RPG.
They could look to pick up a different FA or promote a guy like Kadary Richmond, Leaky Black, or Keshon Gilbert."
As for the Wizards, they finished the 2024-25 season as the 15th seed in the Eastern Confernece with an 18-64 record.