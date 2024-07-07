Washington Wizards Complete Trade With New Orleans Pelicans
Jonas Valanciunas is coming off his third year playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
He finished the season with averages of 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 82 games.
This summer, Valanciunas became a free agent, and he has officially landed with the Washington Wizards (via sign-and-trade).
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired a protected 2027 second-round pick from the Washington Wizards in exchange for center Jonas Valančiūnas as part of a sign-and-trade agreement between the two teams, it was announced today."
In addition to New Orleans, Valanciunas has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies over 12 seasons in the league.
His career averages are 13.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.1% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 856 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 58 NBA playoff games (51 starts).
The Pelicans released a statement from Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.
Griffin: "In addition to being an extremely valuable member of our starting lineup in multiple playoff runs, Jonas
distinguished himself as a consummate teammate and professional."
As for the Wizards, they are coming off a tough year where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous three seasons, so the addition of Valanciunas could end up having a major impact on the team next year.