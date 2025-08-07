Fastbreak

Washington Wizards Make Roster Move On Thursday

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Wizards will sign Anthony Gill.

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) looks on during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Anthony Gill is coming off a season where he appeard in 51 games for the Washington Wizards.

The former Virginia star had averages of 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range.

After getting waived over the offseason, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Wizards will now bring back Gill.

Via Scotto: "Just In: The Washington Wizards have agreed to a one-year deal with Anthony Gill, league sources told @hoopshype. Gill has spent the past five seasons with the Wizards."

Gill has spent all five seasons of his NBA career playing for the Wizards.

He has career averages of 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 230 games.

Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever: "Anthony Gill, who was waived by the team in late June, returns to the Wizards on a one-year deal, as @MikeAScotto reports. Most likely for the veteran minimum.

This brings Washington to 16 standard NBA contracts and brings Gill, a respected veteran leader, back into the fold."

Considering Gill has spent such a long time with the Wizards, he is a valuable veteran to keep in the locker room of a young roster.

He was on the team when the Wizards last made the NBA playoffs in 2021 (with Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal).

Anthony Gill
The Wizards finished last year as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-64 record.

