Washington Wizards Officially Sign Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick

The Washington Wizards have officially signed Marvin Bagley.

Jan 24, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Washington Wizards logo during the game between Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Marvin Bagley has spent seven seasons in the NBA playing for the Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Friday, the Wizards officially announced that they had signed Bagley (who had been a free agent).

Before getting traded to Memphis, Bagley appeared in 19 games for the Wizards during the 2024-25 season.

He had averages of 4.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field in that span.

Many fans reacted to the news on Instagram.

Christian Stevenson: "Stoked to have Bagley back on the squad."

@gkmcgillivary: "Played well for us. Wish we would at least try for the play-in. Losing again ( play all rooks in 4th quarter ) can mess guys up. But get it that is what OKC did 2 seasons of tanks"

@jtaylor__07: "i promise he having a career year this year."

@lilroman: "Hopefully you have a revive to the career 🙌🙌"

@joemellanby: "Every move by Will Dawkins has been fantastic and here's another."

Dec 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards center Marvin Bagley III (35) warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Bagley was the second pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after an incredible freshman season for the Duke Blue Devils.

His career averages are 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field in 289 games.

Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever: "Will Dawkins somehow turned Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis and a 2025 second-round pick into:

• Will Riley (No. 21 pick)
• Jamir Watkins (No. 43 pick)
• 2029, 2031 & 2032 second-round picks
• Marcus Smart
• Dillon Jones

And then re-signed Bagley five months later."

Dec 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) shoots the ball over Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
