Washington Wizards React To Jordan Poole's Instagram Post
Jordan Poole is coming off his first season playing for the Washington Wizards.
The former Michigan star averaged 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 78 games.
Poole is going into his sixth season in the NBA (he spent the first four years of his career with the Golden State Warriors).
After media day, he made a post to Instagram that had 199,000 likes in 16 hours.
Poole captioned his post: "6.2"
The Wizards left a comment on Poole's post.
The Wizards wrote: "JP 🔥"
For the Wizards to take the next step, they will need Poole to return to the way he played earlier in his career with Golden State.
The 25-year-old had a significant role in the Warriors winning the 2022 NBA Championship.
Poole was the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 16.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 344 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 35 NBA playoff games (nine starts) with Golden State.
The Wizards will play their first game of the season when they host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in Washington, D.C. on October 24.
Last season, they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2021 season when Russell Westbrook was on the roster.