Washington Wizards React To Jordan Poole's Instagram Post
On Saturday and Sunday, the Washington Wizards hosted the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Wizards shockingly beat the Nuggets by a score of 122-113.
With the victory, they snapped a 16-game losing streak (and won their first game since October).
Jordan Poole had an incredible night, finishing with 39 points, five rebounds and eight assists while shooting 12/26 from the field and 9/20 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
After the big game, the former Michigan star made a post to Instagram that had over 41,000 likes.
One person who left a comment was the Wizards.
Their comment had over 100 likes.
The Wizards wrote: "Let em know JP 🔥"
For Wizards fans, they will likely enjoy seeing the team interact with Poole on social media.
While they have been among the worst teams in the league, Poole has a lot of fans.
Following his big game against Denver, the Wizards were unable to keep their momentum when they lost to the Grizzlies by a score of 140-112.
Poole finished the loss with nine points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 2/6 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
The Wizards are 3-19 in their first 22 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Poole has averages of 20.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 20 games.