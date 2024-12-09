Fastbreak

Washington Wizards React To Jordan Poole's Instagram Post

Jordan Poole made a post to Instagram after the Wizards beat the Nuggets.

Ben Stinar

Dec 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) yells at an official as Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) looks on in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) yells at an official as Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) looks on in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On Saturday and Sunday, the Washington Wizards hosted the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Wizards shockingly beat the Nuggets by a score of 122-113.

With the victory, they snapped a 16-game losing streak (and won their first game since October).

Jordan Poole had an incredible night, finishing with 39 points, five rebounds and eight assists while shooting 12/26 from the field and 9/20 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

After the big game, the former Michigan star made a post to Instagram that had over 41,000 likes.

One person who left a comment was the Wizards.

Their comment had over 100 likes.

The Wizards wrote: "Let em know JP 🔥"

Wizards Comment
Wizards Comment / December 8

For Wizards fans, they will likely enjoy seeing the team interact with Poole on social media.

While they have been among the worst teams in the league, Poole has a lot of fans.

Following his big game against Denver, the Wizards were unable to keep their momentum when they lost to the Grizzlies by a score of 140-112.

Poole finished the loss with nine points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 2/6 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.

Wizards NBA
Dec 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) and injured Wizards forward Corey Kispert (R) look on from the bench against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Wizards are 3-19 in their first 22 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Poole has averages of 20.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 20 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.