Washington Wizards Release 14-Year NBA Player After 76ers Trade
Reggie Jackson is in the middle of his 14th NBA season.
He had been averaging 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 31 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.
On Thursday, Jackson was traded to the Washington Wizards.
Via 76ers.com: "76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Jared Butler and four future second-round draft picks from Washington in exchange for Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-round pick (least favorable of first-round picks between LA Clippers, Oklahoma City, and Houston (if Houston is 5-30)."
However, the Wizards will not be keeping Jackson, as they have announced that they have waived the former Boston College star.
Via NBA TV: "The Washington Wizards have waived guard Reggie Jackson, the team says"
Jackson was the 24th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
He has spent part of 14 seasons with the Detroit Pistons, OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets (and 76ers).
His career averages are 12.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 884 games.
The 2023 NBA Champion could be a good signing for a contender (after he clears waivers).
The Wizards have had a tough season as they are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-41 record in 50 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).