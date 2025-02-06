Washington Wizards Release 2-Year NBA Player After Kings Trade
Sidy Cissoko has spent part of two seasons playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
He is currently averaging 1.3 points per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 17 games.
This week, the 20-year-old was traded twice, and the final deal sent him to the Washington Wizards.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The Washington Wizards are trading Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN."
The Wizards announced (on Thursday) that will waive Cissoko.
Via Josh Robbins of The Athletic: "The Wizards have waived Sidy Cissoko, the team announced. Waiving Cissoko opens a roster spot. What could that roster spot be used for? It could be used to take on an incoming player's salary (and a pick or picks attached to it) into their existing $12.4 million trade exception."
Cissoko was the 44th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 21.1% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever: "The Wizards have waived Sidy Cissoko, per @WizPRStats
It’s possible that Cissoko is brought back on a G League / two-way deal with the GoGo.
Wizards did this last offseason when they declined the option on Tristan Vukcevic before bringing him back on a two-way deal."
The Wizards are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 9-41 record in 50 games.