Washington Wizards Release 2-Year NBA Player After Kings Trade

The Wizards have waived Sidy Cissoko after acquiring him from the Kings.

Oct 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Sidy Cissoko (25) dribbles in front of Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Sidy Cissoko has spent part of two seasons playing for the San Antonio Spurs.

He is currently averaging 1.3 points per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 17 games.

This week, the 20-year-old was traded twice, and the final deal sent him to the Washington Wizards.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The Washington Wizards are trading Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN."

The Wizards announced (on Thursday) that will waive Cissoko.

Via Josh Robbins of The Athletic: "The Wizards have waived Sidy Cissoko, the team announced. Waiving Cissoko opens a roster spot. What could that roster spot be used for? It could be used to take on an incoming player's salary (and a pick or picks attached to it) into their existing $12.4 million trade exception."

Cissoko was the 44th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

His career averages are 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 21.1% from the three-point range in 29 games.

Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever: "The Wizards have waived Sidy Cissoko, per @WizPRStats

It’s possible that Cissoko is brought back on a G League / two-way deal with the GoGo.

Wizards did this last offseason when they declined the option on Tristan Vukcevic before bringing him back on a two-way deal."

The Wizards are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 9-41 record in 50 games.

