Washington Wizards Release 3-Year NBA Player After Knicks Game
Jared Butler is coming off his third season in the NBA.
He finished the year with averages of 6.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 40 games for the Washington Wizards.
On Saturday, the Wizards announced that they have waived Butler.
Via The Wizards: "Official: We have requested waivers on Jared Butler."
The Wizards played their final preseason game on Friday when they beat the New York Knicks by a score of 118-117.
They finished with a 2-3 record in five games.
Butler had 14 points, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/11 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported more details: "There's no question that Jared Butler's performance merited making the regular-season roster. But his salary for the 2024-25 season is non-guaranteed -- the only non-guaranteed salary that remained on the Wizards' roster. Waiving him is about preserving some cap flexibility for potential future trades."
Butler was the 40th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Baylor.
He has spent three seasons with the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.
His career averages are 5.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 88 games.
The Wizards will play their first game of the regular season on October 24 when they host the Boston Celtics.