Washington Wizards Release 5-Year NBA Player
Jaylen Nowell is coming off his fifth season in the NBA.
He appeared in 13 games for the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons.
The former Washington star finished the season with averages of 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field.
Over the offseason, Nowell signed a deal with the Washington Wizards.
However, he has now been waived by the team.
Via Wizards PR: "Official: The Washington Wizards have waived G Jaylen Nowell."
Keith Smith of Spotrac reported more details.
Via Smith: "Missed this earlier:
The Washington Wizards waived Jaylen Nowell. The team had signed Nowell to a non-guaranteed camp deal.
The Wizards signed Erik Stevenson to an Exhibit 10 contract."
Nowell was the 43rd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
His career averages are 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 197 regular season games.
The 25-year-old has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.
Nowell was a productive role player during his time with Minnesota.
Therefore, he will likely draw interest from other NBA teams during (or before) the new season.
The Wizards finished last season as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
They will open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in Washington, D.C.