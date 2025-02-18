Washington Wizards Release 6-Year NBA Player
Jaylen Nowell is in the middle of his sixth season as an NBA player.
The 25-year-old has averages of 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 35.6% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range in eight games for the New Orleans Pelicans.
He recently signed a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards, but is now being waived (without appearing in a game).
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Washington Wizards have signed guard Erik Stevenson to a 10-day contract. To do so, Washington released guard Jaylen Nowell from his 10-day contract."
Nowell was the 43rd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Washington.
He has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons (in addition to the Pelicans).
His career averages are 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 205 games.
Via NBA G League on February 4: "Jaylen Nowell was on a HEATER! He recorded a career-high in scoring and threes made while posting his fourth 30+ point performance of the season. 🎯"
As for the Wizards, they are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 9-45 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).
On Friday night, the Wizards will resume action when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in Washington, D.C.